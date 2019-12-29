Father of Ben Stokes out of intensive care at the Johannesburg hospital | Soccer news





Ben Stokes missed training before England's first test against South Africa

Ben Stokes' father, Ged, is out of intensive care in a Johannesburg hospital, Sky Sports News understands.

The 64-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with a serious illness on December 23 and was in critical condition.

England's all-terrain coach, Ben, missed training on Christmas Eve before England's first test against South Africa on boxing day, but was able to play at Centurion scoring 35 in the first innings and 14 in the second, in addition to Take two wickets in the match. .

Stokes was one of the winners of the England Cricket World Cup having been recognized on the New Year Honors list with an OBE.

Teammates Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler also received titles for cricket services, as did successful coach Trevor Bayliss.

Stokes' father, Ged, appeared in a rugby league test for New Zealand in 1982 and also played in England for Workington Town.

The 64-year-old returned to England in 2003 to train Workington when Ben was 12, before training Whitehaven.