Fans convinced Travis Scott is angry at Kylie Jenner for the photos of & # 39; Last Thirst Trap & # 39;

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Take Instagram to treat her devotees online with a couple of black and white photos of her posing in lingerie.

To close the year, Kylie Jenner She has decided to treat her devotees online with some sexy photos of herself. However, it seems that Travis Scott (II) He is not really happy with his ex-girlfriend's photos and seems to let his feelings be known through an Instagram Stories post.

On Sunday, December 28, Kylie shared a pair of black and white photos of her in lingerie on Instagram. Taken by her friend and personal assistant Victoria Villarroel, the image showed the makeup mogul on the bed while wearing only a lace bra and underwear. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star also had her hair up and wore thick hoop earrings.

Jokingly, he wrote in the legend: "I just didn't feel good in 2020 without a last thirst trap."

Many of his friends, included Sofia Richie Y Winnie harlow, they loved the photos, but it seems that Travis didn't feel the same. Shortly after Kylie shared the photos, the rapper turned to Instagram Stories to simply write "Lol." This made fans convinced that he was angry at Kylie for posting the images.

"Lmfao, oh, he's crazy," commented one. "He is disappointed that she has published that while she was in the Bible study," wrote another, as another noted, "That's angry hahaha." Someone reasoned: "Men love to say hahaha when their feelings hurt." Another convinced fan said: "I know he is suffering in the background." On the other hand, an individual said: "The mission was well accomplished, it drew the attention of your baby dad."

Kylie and Travis, who share their daughter Stormi, dated for two years before resigning last October. Despite the separation, the former remain on good terms and spend time together with their daughter. More recently, the rapper "Highest in the Room" was seen attending the annual Christmas Eve party of his family that was held in Kourtney KardashianHe's at home.