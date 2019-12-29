Fallon Sherrock rewarded with places in all events of the World Series of Darts 2020 | Darts news





Fallon Sherrock is ready to travel the world with the world elite

After her historic race for the PDC World Championship, Fallon Sherrock has been rewarded with places at all World Darts Series events in 2020.

The 25-year-old was already confirmed for the 2020 United States Darts Masters event in New York after her first round victory over Ted Evetts in the World Championship. Meanwhile, he beat Mensur Suljovic before surrendering to Chris Dobey.

It is now included in the five remaining international World Series events, which will be held in Copenhagen, Germany, New Zealand and the double title in Australia.

"I am very excited to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to play in the World Series next year," Sherrock said. "Being included only in the US Darts Masters was surprising enough, but now being able to go to everyone is something I could only dream of.

"The last week or so has been amazing for me and the reaction I have received from everyone has been crazy. I loved every minute and could not have asked for anything more."

"I want to continue improving my game and the World Series will be another opportunity for me to demonstrate what I can do. I am really grateful for the opportunity and I hope to continue where I left it at the World Championship."

3:49 Sherrock joined the Sky Sports studio after his loss to Dobey Sherrock joined the Sky Sports studio after his loss to Dobey

PDC President Barry Hearn said: "Fallon has superbly represented the female darts in the World Championship and we are delighted to give him a global stage to compete now in the World Darts Series."

"We remain committed to promoting opportunities for the players and Fallon's achievements put her at the forefront of this. She has absolved magnificently and we cannot wait for her to be part of the World Series this year."

