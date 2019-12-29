ESPN reporter Dari Nowkhah apologizes for giving Joe Burrow the tragic news on live television

%MINIFYHTML3bbe0e623b46367a39151a06a11c4f869% %MINIFYHTML3bbe0e623b46367a39151a06a11c4f8610%

ESPN reporter Dari Nowkhah issued an apology after giving tragic news to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow after Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people who died in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Nowkhah asked Burrow about McCord's death, but Burrow didn't know it, and seemed surprised by the news.

Nowkhah shared an apology on Twitter.

Obviously I feel horrible for telling Joe about Carley McCord's death, and I have shared my apologies and my sincere condolences with LSU. (2/4) – Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) December 29, 2019

We never intended to hurt Joe and we will learn from this mistake. My heart is with the McCord and Ensminger families, and the entire LSU family, during this incredibly tragic time. I hope they, including LSU fans, accept this apology. (4/4) – Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) December 29, 2019

Hours before Saturday's game, Ensminger was informed of McCord's death, but did not tell the team.

The 30-year-old television journalist and wife of Steve Ensminger Jr. traveled to Atlanta for the Tigers game against the Sooners.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

From The Associated Press:

"The lack of a distress call and a flight data recorder along with the shattered and charred remains will make finding the cause of a fiery air crash in Louisiana extremely challenging," federal officials said Sunday. Vice President of the National Transportation Safety Board, Bruce Landsberg, said at a press conference. it could take 12 to 18 months to discover why the two-engine Piper Cheyenne fell from the sky about a minute after taking off from the Lafayette regional airport on Saturday. "