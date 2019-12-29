Erling Haaland signs with Borussia Dortmund of Red Bull Salzburg | Soccer news

Sky Sports News understands that United complied with Haaland's 20 million euro release clause, but refused to comply with the conditions for the transfer





Borussia Dortmund has announced the signing of Manchester United's goal, Erling Haaland, of the Red Bull Salzburg for around € 20 million (£ 17 million).

Sky sports news He understands that United had complied with Haaland's 20 million euro release clause, but they refused to comply with the conditions for the transfer.

The 19-year-old scorer arrives in Germany with a four-and-a-half-year contract and will officially join the Bundesliga club on January 3, ending speculation about a possible move to United, after Haaland allegedly told the former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who wanted to sign for him this month.

The Norwegian international Haaland scored 28 times and recorded seven assists in just 22 games for Salzburg this season in all competitions, with eight goals in six Champions League games, and United talent scout Marcel Bout went to see him play against Liverpool .

"I had intense conversations with club management and sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre," said Haaland.

"From the beginning I had the feeling that I wanted to change to this club, follow this route and play football in this incredible atmosphere of Dortmund in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I'm already anxious."

Salzburg has a recent history of digging up and developing young players with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita breaking into the scene in Austria, while Liverpool recently signed midfielder Takumi Minamino.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "Despite the many offers of the best clubs in all of Europe, Erling Haaland decided the task at BVB. Our tenacity was worth it."

Sports director Michael Zorc, who led the negotiations, said: "We can all expect an ambitious, athletic and physically strong center-forward with a pronounced goal instinct and impressive speed."

"We would like to develop (that) even more in Dortmund. At the age of 19, Erling, of course, is starting a career with luck."