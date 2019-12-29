Eniko Hart addresses the difficulties she managed to overcome with Kevin Hart

Eniko Hart addressed a sad and sad event of his life recently. She talked about the moment Kevin Hart cheated on her, and The Shade Room has all the details.

This has been a really difficult year for the couple because, apart from the cheating scandal, Kevin also had a very serious car accident, if you remember.

TSR writes that Desde From public scandals to his tragic car accident, Kevin has overcome everything! Now the Hart are spilling all the tea in their documentary #Netflix. "

TSR continued and revealed that "for the first time, Eniko is talking about how she discovered that her husband was cheating on her with another woman in 2017. She says she found out through Instagram DMs."

‘How I discovered it was a DM. I don't know who it was, "said Eniko and continued:" They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman. "

She continued detailing the difficult experience, and also talked about her pregnancy at that time.

Kevin Hart jumped on TSR's comments and closed the exit by saying the following:

‘A documentary so strong and powerful and this is the headline you take out of it … sad moments in which we live. Keep going. Have a blessed and beautiful day … happy new year. "

A follower said: Actually I really have a lot more respect for your hustle after watching the documentary. You are really a #Salute inspiration. "

Someone else posted: ‘Well, my boy and I started seeing him, and we got much more than that. Smh. "

Many people support both Kevin and Eniko these days.



