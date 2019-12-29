Englishman Henry Slade will miss the start of Six Nations with an ankle injury | Rugby Union News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/29/19 7:36 pm

Henry Slade has a fractured right ankle

England center Henry Slade will miss the start of the Six Nations due to an ankle injury suffered in the duty of the Gallagher Premier League for Exeter.

Slade was ejected in the first half of the 31-22 victory last Saturday over Leicester after injuring his right ankle and has been ruled out for six or eight weeks.

England opened its Six Nations campaign against France on February 2, but Eddie Jones must now plan the trip to Paris without a key component of his bottom line.

"Henry has a small ankle fracture around the site of the plaque he had placed a couple of seasons ago when he was fractured in Wasps," Exeter chief Rob Baxter said.

"The prognosis for something like this is six to eight weeks of healing time. There is no information at this stage that indicates that it will be faster or slower than six to eight weeks."

"It is not for me to say exactly what game will come back because things can be shortened considerably towards the end of the rehabilitation time or they can fall at the end, so it is impossible for me to say so."

Slade has been a regular in England since he consolidated his place in the team during the 2018 tour to South Africa and participated in the World Cup after recovering from a knee problem.

Recent Articles

VAR is a big disaster every weekend, says Guardiola, head of Man City

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that VAR is "a big disaster,quot; every weekend in the Premier League after watching...
Read more

What lyrics of "Fine Line,quot; by Harry Styles are you?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Proof: What "Fine Line,quot; lyrics by Harry Styles are you?...
Read more

Sharon Osbourne laughs as he tells the story of firing Ozzy's assistant after forcing him to set a house on fire and his fans...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Sharon Osbourne recently appeared on the British game show I would lie to you which presents a panel that guesses if a story that...
Read more

Zac Efron reveals that & # 39; recovered & # 39; after being rushed to the hospital in Panua New Guinea

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Arturo HolmesThe previous report indicated that the 32-year-old actor contracted a & # 39; similar type of bacterial or typhoid infection &...
Read more

The 8 best Browns training candidates to replace Freddie farewell kitchens

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night after a disastrous 6-10 season in which the preseason hype didn't match...
Read more
©