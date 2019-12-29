Englishman Henry Slade will miss the start of Six Nations with an ankle injury | Rugby Union News





Henry Slade has a fractured right ankle

England center Henry Slade will miss the start of the Six Nations due to an ankle injury suffered in the duty of the Gallagher Premier League for Exeter.

Slade was ejected in the first half of the 31-22 victory last Saturday over Leicester after injuring his right ankle and has been ruled out for six or eight weeks.

England opened its Six Nations campaign against France on February 2, but Eddie Jones must now plan the trip to Paris without a key component of his bottom line.

"Henry has a small ankle fracture around the site of the plaque he had placed a couple of seasons ago when he was fractured in Wasps," Exeter chief Rob Baxter said.

"The prognosis for something like this is six to eight weeks of healing time. There is no information at this stage that indicates that it will be faster or slower than six to eight weeks."

"It is not for me to say exactly what game will come back because things can be shortened considerably towards the end of the rehabilitation time or they can fall at the end, so it is impossible for me to say so."

Slade has been a regular in England since he consolidated his place in the team during the 2018 tour to South Africa and participated in the World Cup after recovering from a knee problem.