Eddie Howe endures the period & # 39; most difficult & # 39; as Bournemouth manager | Soccer news

Bournemouth has won only one of the last nine Premier League games, before the New Year clash at West Ham





Eddie Howe admits that he faces the most difficult period in charge of Bournemouth, who has lost seven of his last nine Premier League games.

Bournemouth's manager, Eddie Howe, admits that he is in the middle of his most difficult period in office, but refuses to see the difficulties of his injury squad as a "bad luck story."

A 2-0 loss at Brighton, who entered Saturday's game with nine losses at home in 2019, left Bournemouth sitting just two points above the relegation zone of the Premier League.

Bournemouth has won one of his last nine league games, at Chelsea earlier this month, and Howe, who is the senior leader in the oldest service, hopes that the new year can bring an improvement in his fortune.

Howe applauds Bournemouth fan travelers after the defeat in Brighton

"It has been a difficult year," said Howe, who led Bournemouth to the promotion of the Championship in 2014/15.

"If I think back to last year, we begin the season with injuries and an extended team."

Highlights of Brighton's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League

"We fight and manage to overcome our goals throughout the season."

"But this season has probably been the toughest I've had in terms of resources. I've learned a lot throughout the season and I'm eager for a change of luck as we move into a new year."

Bournemouth began 2020 with a trip to West Ham, who fired Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday after a ninth loss in his last 12 games left them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Howe's second spell in Bournemouth has lasted more than seven years.

Defenders Nathan Ake and Adam Smith are among several injured Bournemouth players, along with David Brooks and Charlie Daniels, absent in the long term.

"Every year that Bournemouth remains in the Premier League has to be the most important thing to remember, not injuries," Howe said.

"It's not a story of bad luck, it's not about (feeling) sorry for ourselves. We stayed in the Premier League."

"It's our fifth year. It's going to be very difficult to do it again, but we can do it and keep looking forward to the future."