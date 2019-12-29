Home Latest News Do the sanctions against Iran work? The | I ran

Do the sanctions against Iran work? The | I ran

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Do the sanctions against Iran work? The | I ran
%MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d9% %MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d10%

Iran has faced economic sanctions from the United States for over 40 years.

They target Iran's big industries, oil, steel and coal, and anyone who is affiliated with the government. This could include banks, insurance and construction companies, ships and airplanes.

So why is the United States doing this? Is there a difference? Find out with Start here.

%MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d11% %MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d12%

Source: Al Jazeera

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©