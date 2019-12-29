Do the sanctions against Iran work? The | I ran

%MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d9% %MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d10%

Iran has faced economic sanctions from the United States for over 40 years.

They target Iran's big industries, oil, steel and coal, and anyone who is affiliated with the government. This could include banks, insurance and construction companies, ships and airplanes.

So why is the United States doing this? Is there a difference? Find out with Start here.

%MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d11% %MINIFYHTMLa0151640d217e4839a566ea3bed5075d12%

Source: Al Jazeera