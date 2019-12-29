Home Entertainment Deepika Padukone stuns in a colorful sari for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone stuns in a colorful sari for Chhapaak promotions

There is nothing that Deepika Padukone can achieve as a true blue diva. But we love her in beautiful curtains. Whether during Padmaavat promotions, your own wedding or now during Chhapaak promotions, Deepika's choice of saris is incomparable. She leads the nine yards with pure elegance.

When leaving today in a beautiful Sabyasachi curtain, Deepika appeared on the sets of a reality television show where she was promoting her next movie. A break from the floral saris from the designer's collection, she chose a colorful statement piece with a bright blue contrasting blouse. Her hair in a bun combined with beautiful studded earrings, Deepika looked like a million dollars in her outfit.

Scroll through your dose of this ethereal beauty in these last images.




Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone


©