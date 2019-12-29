Counting on: Does Jill Duggar need permission to visit his parents' house?

Since Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard left Counting on Two years ago (TLC reportedly fired him after a homophobic diatribe on Twitter, she left in an act of solidarity), it is rumored that Jill and Derick had an important fight with their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. Now, Dillard has made some incredible claims on social media about his in-laws, and says that he and his wife are not allowed in the house of Jim Bob and Michelle without the permission of Patriarch Duggar.

Dillard recently posted some photos on Instagram of his family celebrating during the holidays, and wished his 743,000 followers a Merry Christmas. However, the publication became a question and answer session with fans when they began asking questions about their time in Counting on and Jill's relationship with his parents.

The question and answer session began when a fan asked where Derick, Jill and their two children Israel and Samuel celebrated Christmas. The law student at the University of Arkansas said his family had their own little Christmas, and some international friends joined them.

A fan asked if Derick and Jill ever went to their parents' house, and he replied strangely that they were not in 19 children and counting never more. A fan quickly pointed out that TLC canceled that program years ago, but responded that the network simply changed the name of the program. Counting on.

Another fan noticed that Jim Bob and Michelle had returned to the show, so Jill and Derick should also be able to join the cast. Derick said Jim Bob and Michelle are back Counting on because it's his show, and he and Jill only make special appearances for big family events.

Derick has insisted throughout the years that TLC did not fire him, and this response implied that he adhered to that story. Then, Derick wrote that he and Jill never had a contract with TLC, and that they didn't know that Jim Bob and Michelle had one.

When a fan asked if there were "resentments,quot; between him and his in-laws, Derick said no and then wrote: "Now there are more things than we are aware of." The truth will always set you free.

Derick said he never spoke badly about his in-laws, he simply answers questions so that people no longer fool themselves like him and his wife.

“For a long time, Jill and I had the impression that the family did not earn money with the program, but that the children were presented to us as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the program. form (of) refunds for things like gasoline, restaurants, travel, etc.… But there is no real payment besides that, ”Dillard wrote.

Then, Derick revealed that it is difficult to spend time with the side of Jill's family because "they are not allowed in the house when JB is not there."

"Jill even had to ask JB for permission to go home to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill could not provide help until we cleared her with JB," Dillard said.

Derick Dillard also told fans that Jim Bob and Michelle led everyone to believe they had no choice when appearing in Counting on, and would be sued if they refused. However, once he and Jill Duggar became more enlightened, they realized that they could easily defend themselves against a family or FTA lawsuit.

