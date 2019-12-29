Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella criticizes NHL officials for poor watch management

%MINIFYHTML122c161074346a46a19666147d36c9529% %MINIFYHTML122c161074346a46a19666147d36c95210%

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella unleashed an expletive protest towards game officials and the league after his team lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Tortorella directed his contempt for how officials handled the clock in overtime. After the Blackhawks were penalized for having too many men on the ice, the clock seemed to continue working briefly after the whistle blew. Time was not put back on the clock. Columbus's Zach Werenski scored what appeared to be the winner of the game, except that time had expired a little before the disc crossed the goal line.

%MINIFYHTML122c161074346a46a19666147d36c95211% %MINIFYHTML122c161074346a46a19666147d36c95212%

"The whistle sounds at 19.2 on the clock. For some reason, the clock runs out a second and a tenth to 18.1. Whatever the reason, I don't have a damn idea," Tortorella said during the post-game press conference. "Then, instead of resetting the clock, we ask you to tell our captain: & # 39; We're not going to do it & # 39; (The NHL office in) Toronto doesn't intervene, the referees don't do their damn job and now we lose the game and lose our goalkeeper. "

WORLD JUNIOR: live results, TV schedule, updates

Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo was injured during the shooting and was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins, which would not have happened if Werenski's goal had been maintained.

"So, the chain of events, if it was done well, (is) we don't lose our goalie (and) we won the hockey game," Tortorella added. "So, all this damn technology, right? Technology and doing things right … stubbornness tonight by officials, and by the league, and Toronto, however, is supposed to be a damn job , it annoys us. It's ridiculous. "

Tortorella ended his press conference without answering questions and did not offer any updates on Korpisalo's condition.

Columbus maintained a 2-0 lead in the third period and allowed a couple of goals in the 12:27 finals of the regulation to force overtime.