Climate change, crime and political chaos: a deadly mix in the dengue epidemic in Honduras

CHOLOMA, Honduras – More than 400 people died this year as one of the worst dengue epidemics recorded in Central America, a type of outbreak that some scientists and public health officials warn is likely to become more frequent and more widespread due to weather change.
But although climate change threatens to increase the spread of dengue throughout the world by expanding the range of mosquitoes that carry the virus, the disease has already found a particularly fertile breeding ground in Honduras, for reasons that go beyond the medium environment.
In Honduras, which accounted for more than 40 percent of dengue deaths in Central America this year, according to the Pan American Health Organization, the effects of climate change have been exacerbated by government dysfunction, political turmoil and public apathy .
Dengue has hit the country hard. This year, he had more than 107,000 cases of viral disease. – more than 13 times the number registered last year – and at least 175 deaths. In 2018, only three people in Honduras died from the disease, according to the Pan American Health Organization.
From Honduras Notorious crime has made things worse as well, since public health teams, which have already been reduced due to budget cuts and lack of trained personnel, have been blocked by gangs so that they do not enter the most severely affected neighborhoods to educate residents and fumigate against mosquito infestations.
Dengue is transmitted to humans by a type of mosquito called Aedes, which thrives in urban areas of the tropical and subtropical regions of the world. Tens of millions of cases occur every year in more than 100 countries, and symptoms may include fever, internal bleeding and shock. If not treated properly, the disease can kill quickly.
In Honduras, health officials track the beginning of the current epidemic until autumn 2018. The number of incidents rose sharply during the first half of 2019, peaking this summer before falling at the end of the year. A national health emergency declared in July by the administration of President Juan Orlando Hernández is still in force.
The outbreak occurred during a time of political turbulence in Honduras, with violent street protests against Mr. Hernández and calling for his expulsion. Some of the protests have been driven by fears that the government planned to privatize the health and education sectors.
The nation also suffers from high homicide rates and widespread poverty, which have combined to bring tens of thousands of Hondurans to emigrate in recent years, and many try to reach the United States.
The dengue outbreak has found little resistance from a public health system destroyed by budget cuts and widespread corruption, analysts and officials said.
"It is a collapsed system, an inefficient system," said Ismael Zepeda, an economist at Fosdeh, a research group in Tegucigalpa, the capital.
Surveillance programs aimed at detecting outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases were weak. The poorly stocked and low-staffed medical facilities of the nation lacked the ability to adequately handle even the normal demands of the nation, let alone an epidemic of historical proportions that requires a rapid and highly organized response.
"In another country there would be many patients but not so many deaths," said Eduardo Ortíz, consultant on sustainable development and environmental health at the Pan American Health Organization in Honduras. "The cure for dengue is political."
The epidemic in Honduras has been particularly brutal in the department or province of northern Cortés, the industrial heart of Honduras. It started early in this region and spread rapidly through its main cities, San Pedro Sula and Choloma.
Cortes became a kind of engine for the national crisis, authorities said, as its large migrant population of factory workers helped spread the disease to other regions on home visits, authorities said.
The epidemic has had a particularly devastating impact on the low-income neighborhoods of Cortés, which suffer from overloaded and poorly equipped public services and poor health care resources.
The epidemic surprised Wendy Carcamo and her family earlier this year.
Although the outbreak had already begun to affect Honduras, Carcamo said he knew little about it. Then, one day in February, his son, Jostin Pineda, 7, suddenly fell ill.
"He was happy all day," Carcamo recalled of his son. But at dusk he suffered a brutal headache and a high fever.
In the following days, Carcamo said, Jostin's disease was misdiagnosed by doctors at three local and private health clinics in a poor area of Choloma. The last doctor referred the child to the main public hospital of San Pedro Sula. But by then the disease was too advanced and he died the next morning.
It is a story of missed opportunities that has become remarkably common during this outbreak in Honduras.
"As a mother, I wasn't well prepared," Carcamo said. "And as doctors, they were not well prepared."
She added: "Everything happened too fast."
Dr. Dinorah Nolasco, regional director of health in Cortes, acknowledged that one of the main factors that contributed to the spread of the epidemic was the shortage of trained personnel focused on prevention, education and response.
"Given the virus and its speed, we were not prepared," he said.
Dr. Nolasco said her teams also had difficulty accessing certain neighborhoods where armed gangs dominate and harbor suspicions of strangers, particularly from the government.
In the poor and violent neighborhood of López Arellano in Choloma, Dr. Nolasco's teams were blocked for months by gang members so they would not enter certain areas and were unable to inspect mosquito breeding sites, educate residents or spray.
Government personnel were able to ensure regular access only after Dr. Nolasco held a series of meetings with community leaders, who then negotiated with gang leaders. By then, however, López Arellano had already become a dengue hot spot, with thousands of infections.
Access is still a complicated problem. A health ministry worker had to pay bribes to gang members, in small amounts of cash or marijuana, to do her job.
While better governance and higher budgets would have helped contain the Honduran epidemic, say scientists and public health experts, they also point to another factor that could have contributed to the intensity and extent of the outbreak: weather conditions that are beyond the A country's ability to mitigate.
Honduras this year suffered such a severe drought that it deserved an emergency declaration in September from the government. But the nation also suffered episodes of unexpectedly heavy rains, part of a pattern of increasing climate variability that climate scientists say is probably related to climate change.
Part of this variability has created conditions that, in the absence of a strong government disease control program, have allowed dengue to flourish.
During periods of extreme drought, residents who live in neighborhoods without a reliable public water supply, as is the case in much of Honduras, sometimes store water in their homes, providing more potential mosquito breeding sites. And during heavy rains, flooding can provide more breeding environments, particularly in areas with poor drainage systems.
"With climate change, we have periods of rain where there were once dry periods, dry periods when it rained," Dr. Nolasco lamented. “Before we had three spray cycles. Now we have to spray throughout the year. "
But experts warn that no epidemic can be attributed entirely to climate change.
"Overall, climate change is one of the many factors that affect dengue," said Rachel Lowe, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who investigates the connection between climate and the spread of disease.
Honduran public health officials are particularly concerned about apathy, a permanent problem throughout the epidemic, particularly among poor and vulnerable populations.
"People are thinking about other problems," said Dr. Nolasco, regional director of health. "If I am a mother and I have three children, four children, I will be thinking about what I am going to feed, if my son is running with the gangs." They will think less about dengue. "
During a visit to López Arellano this month, Dr. Nolasco stopped at the home of a family who had lost a child because of dengue. He inspected a basin where water was stored to wash clothes and found hundreds of mosquito larvae swimming. He found the same thing in a house across the street.
“How do you educate the population?” He said later, with frustration in his voice. "When is the public going to help?"
Although the number of cases reported per day in Honduras has decreased considerably since the peak of the epidemic in July, Dr. Nolasco worries that scenes like this are part of the reason why there may be a resurgence of cases in the new year.
"I don't even know what will come in January, February, March," he said, sounding exhausted. "It could get worse."