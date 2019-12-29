Climate change, crime and political chaos: a deadly mix in the dengue epidemic in Honduras

CHOLOMA, Honduras – More than 400 people died this year as one of the worst dengue epidemics recorded in Central America, a type of outbreak that some scientists and public health officials warn is likely to become more frequent and more widespread due to weather change.

But although climate change threatens to increase the spread of dengue throughout the world by expanding the range of mosquitoes that carry the virus, the disease has already found a particularly fertile breeding ground in Honduras, for reasons that go beyond the medium environment.

In Honduras, which accounted for more than 40 percent of dengue deaths in Central America this year, according to the Pan American Health Organization, the effects of climate change have been exacerbated by government dysfunction, political turmoil and public apathy .