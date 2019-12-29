Cleveland Browns fire coach Freddie Kitchens | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML88e789f9b2df241e8f04fc57199fa2119% %MINIFYHTML88e789f9b2df241e8f04fc57199fa21110%





Freddie Kitchens has been fired by the Cleveland Browns after a 6-10 record this season

The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a season that did not live up to expectations.

The kitchens were abandoned Sunday night, just hours after the humble Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) defeated the Browns to finish 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year.

Earlier, Kitchens maintained the hope that he would return for a second season, and said after the 33-23 defeat in Cincinnati, "I will appear tomorrow (Monday) and do my job."

But the owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam decided that one season was enough and they separated from Kitchens, which was an amazing recruitment a year ago because he had no previous experience as a head coach. His successful stretch of eight games as the team's offensive coordinator to end 2018 had triggered his actions.

Field Marshal Baker Mayfield stepped back in his second season.

The kitchens were plagued by numerous mistakes in their rookie season, with game management and the inability to launch the Cleveland offensive among its most notable flaws.

Kitchens is the fifth coach fired since 2012 by the Haslams, who have shown little patience in an attempt to resurrect one of the most proud franchises in the league.

Cleveland has not had a winning record since 2007 and has gone through seven coaches in that 12-year span.

The Browns were a fashionable choice to reach the postseason with Kitchens after acquiring star receiver Odell Beckham Jr at a box office hit in March of the New York Giants. He was paired with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who broke the league's rookie record for touchdown passes in 2018.

But Mayfield's connection to Beckham was never consistent with the kitchens that also handled the game tasks and the Browns were one of the most penalized teams in the league for much of the year.

1:40 The Browns' lack of discipline was shown when Myles Garrett took off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and then threw it. The Browns' lack of discipline was shown when Myles Garrett took off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and then threw it.

The injuries were also a problem, but there were numerous self-inflicted problems, none larger than defensive star Myles Garrett, suspended indefinitely for tearing off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and hitting him on the head during the last seconds. from November 14. Home game

The Browns won a rare victory over their arch-rivals that night to return to the playoff dispute, but Garrett's loss of control was a bad reflection of the kitchens and his staff.

Which direction will the Haslams choose to find their next coach? It was believed that former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was a candidate last year, but did not interview Cleveland. He has close ties with Browns general manager John Dorsey, and others in the Cleveland main office, and his record would be attractive.

Carolina's former coach, Ron Rivera, will also generate some excitement.