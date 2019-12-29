Claire Holt denies pregnancy rumors

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39; eliminates any possible rumor that suggests that a baby is waiting after her husband Andrew Joblon was seen cradling her stomach.

"The Vampire Diaries"star Claire Holt She has denied that she is waiting for her second child, after posting a photo of her and her husband online.

In the image shared on Instagram on Friday, December 27, the star is smiling while standing with her husband. Andrew Joblon, which has its hand placed on its stomach.

Anticipating rumors that Claire was causing a new arrival, she turned to the subtitle of the complement to close any speculation before it began.

"I am not pregnant," he captioned the photo, taken in New South Wales in his native Australia.

Claire and Andrew were married in August 2018, and the actress gave birth to the couple's son, James Holt Joblon, in March. She was previously married to television producer Matt Kaplan for a year until she filed for divorce in April 2017.