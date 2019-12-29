Chris Brown shares a video showing the gifts received by the royalty of the daughter Brown received for Christmas and some critics beat him

Although Chris Brown became a father for the second time recently when his supposed girlfriend, Ammika Harris, gave birth to a baby named Aeko on November 20 and most of the singer's attention went to his newborn son, not yet did. forget your daughter, Royalty, who shares with Nia Guzman.

In a new video that appeared on Instagram, you can see how the "No Guidance,quot; artist gives his 5-year-old daughter a valuable gift that most people can only dream of.

In the clip, the excited girl is standing next to her father while she unpacks her gift, which turned out to be an adorable handbag full of money.

Seeing the money, Royalty's smile gets even bigger, and she is delighted with the gift.

However, this was not the only gift Brown had prepared for his firstborn, since he shared another clip, where you can see the girl showing a new Balenciaga outfit.

The proud father subtitled the publication with the explanation that when he asked Royalty what he wanted for Christmas, she responded with "BALENCIAGA,quot;. The 30-year-old artist finished the title with the adorable "5-year-old booty."

The luxury brand's clothing included a white hoodie that reportedly costs $ 350 and complementary pants, which can be found in stores for $ 295.

A fan had this reaction: “Congratulations on a great year of success and warm wishes for you and your family throughout the holiday season, my friend. Merry Christmas legend. It's nice that he didn't give her away much of what she could handle and how she gave all lol Chris a good father. "

A second commentator intervened: "The fact that she is always dressed like a princess is adorable

Royαlty α and Aeko do α better mαn ♥ ️ ".

Another follower said: “I was thinking the same! He did not exaggerate with children to get excited about dollars. 😂 "

This sponsor revealed: "Everyone is angry because he gave his daughter a lot of singles what he was supposed to do would give him a lot of one hundred dollar bills LOL, anyway, she is going to spend that money on toys ".

Ad

Brown recently sparked rumors that he is supposedly committed to the Ammika Harris model, although so far none of them have confirmed that they are in a relationship.



Post views:

0 0