Chile plans to be carbon neutral by 2050 | Chile news

%MINIFYHTMLaab3fc57b94f1d02a0be5aa2c9690f919% %MINIFYHTMLaab3fc57b94f1d02a0be5aa2c9690f9110%

Despite fighting economic and social unrest, the Chilean government remains committed to becoming the first developing country to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Experts are hailing him as one of the most ambitious goals for a coal-dependent economy.

But for those who live in the most polluted cities, it is too early to celebrate.

%MINIFYHTMLaab3fc57b94f1d02a0be5aa2c9690f9111% %MINIFYHTMLaab3fc57b94f1d02a0be5aa2c9690f9112%

Lucia Newman of Al Jazeera reports from Colonel in Chile.