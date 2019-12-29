Charlize Theron can't wait for the new single with Peter Weber

Like 30 contestants and millions of viewers, Charlize TheronHe is anxiously waiting for "Pilot Pete,quot; to shake his world.

Oscar winner Bomb The actress posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of herself standing next to a poster for the next season 24 of the ABC dating series, which shows the star Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot and the slogan "Expect turbulence."

"I like turbulence," wrote Theron, 44.

"The same (three clapping emojis)," he said The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconettiwho married her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jared Haibon in August.

Theron is a long time fan of the franchise.

"Basically I feel like I'm going out with the Bache-like show. Monday night, because my kids still can't read a clock, so I just take them to bed at 5:45 and then I have like, I open a bottle of wine, I bathe, I prepare and then I see The Bachelor and that is my night date, "he said in The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018. "I just dated the show."

"I don't want to be in the program," he said. "I just want to look."