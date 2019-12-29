Chacun Pour Soi hopes to improve | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML112ff3b4e7d3ff9f890597756c84fa629% %MINIFYHTML112ff3b4e7d3ff9f890597756c84fa6210%





A Plus Tard (left) claims the glory of Chacun Pour Soi's grade one

%MINIFYHTML112ff3b4e7d3ff9f890597756c84fa6211% %MINIFYHTML112ff3b4e7d3ff9f890597756c84fa6212%

Willie Mullins expects Chacun Pour Soi to find improvements in his short-term defeat at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old boy justified his high reputation by winning his first two starts for the champion coach last season, including a comprehensive victory over the first-class Defi Du Seuil at the Punchestown Festival.

He was expected to return to action successfully, but he had to manage with second place behind Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard.

Mullins said: "He was disappointed, although he was beaten by a very good horse. It was our partner's first race and also his first race in open company."

"It's a great leap from a rookie company to an open company, and he would have had much less experience than all the other horses."

"We have the rest of the season to move on, and I hope it is sharper. He jumped well, but maybe he just needs the race, I hope."

Chacun Pour Soi is a better 6-1 for the Queen Mother Chase Champion in Cheltenham, with his Leopardstown conqueror available at 10-1.

It was a mixed holiday period for Mullins, with Melon, the second runner-up of the Hurdle Champion, who went off the mark by the fences, but Laurina did not run any race.

"Melon went well in his career," he said.

"I think all our horses went well from their races, including Blue Sari."

"Laurina was disappointing, but it also seems fine. Blue Sari was probably one of the biggest disappointments.

"Footpad came home well, and also Duc Des Genievres, so we are very happy."