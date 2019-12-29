Cassie and Alex Fine share adorable photos of Frankie's first daughter on the beach while details about her life as a mother are revealed

It seems that motherhood fits Cassie perfectly, as the 33-year-old music star has been happier than ever since she gave birth to her first child, Frankie Fine, on December 6.

Alex Fine and Cassie shared some Christmas photos on the beach that delighted fans.

The singer revealed for the first time that she was expecting a daughter, when she and her husband, Alex Fine, gathered the great news in June.

At that time, the couple declared that they could not be more excited and happy to have this little girl in their lives.

Supposedly, Cassie's pregnancy went smoothly, as did the delivery, which reportedly continued without problems, but took some time.

A couple of months before Frankie was born, his father shared a very loving post addressed to his unborn daughter on his Instagram page. In his message, Alex always promised to give him the greatest love and affection.

He also calculated being present at all the important events in Frankie's life, such as dance recitals, concerts or sports games, as well as supporting her in everything she did.

He wrote back then: "I never thought that my heart could grow more after meeting your mother … then I discovered that we were having you, and instantly I felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be in every dance recital, concert , sporting event and school works, whatever you decide to do, I will be there and support you, I am your number one fan.

Meanwhile, after welcoming the baby, Cassie and Alex have stayed at home and are taking their first steps to parenthood.

Apparently, the artist "Me and You,quot; was so involved in caring for her firstborn that sometimes her husband had to make sure he had enough rest.

A source said: "Alex has been very helpful trying to make sure Cassie gets enough rest, Frankie understandably hypnotizes the new mother and doesn't want to separate from her."

The source continued: “They want to wait a few more days before receiving visits, but they have been sending photos of their baby to all their friends and showing it. They are both so in love and so happy that they have a healthy baby. "

Before beginning her relationship with Fine, Cassie dated P. Diddy for more than ten years until they both separated in 2018.

Not long after the separation, the celebrity moved with the fitness instructor and the competitive bull rider, Fine, whom he finally married in August 2019.



