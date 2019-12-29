Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson get cozy at Disneyland

The rain and the massive holiday crowds weren't going to keep Delevigne face and partner Ashley Benson away from the happiest place on earth.

The fan favorite couple recently made a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as seen in the adorable photos of Cara's sister, Chloe Delevingne, posted on Instagram on Saturday.

In a photo, Ashley, who rose to fame with her role in ABC Family, owned by Disney. pretty Little LiarsAnd Cara pose while they hug in the middle of a walkway, in the middle of a backdrop of other visitors and festive lights and festive decorations. Ashley wore a Pluto hat, while Cara wore a Goofy.

The group, which also included Chloe's husband and their two children, seemed to have been accompanied by a Disneyland VIP tour guide, as seen in another photo. They also posed for photos inside the new Disneyland Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge zone.

It is not clear when the trip took place. On Friday, two days after Christmas, Disneyland temporarily stopped selling daily tickets once it reached its maximum capacity. Theme parks tend to be busier than ever during summers and vacations.