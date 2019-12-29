Calling I call both games! ‘: Kevin Harlan masterfully fuses the defeat of the Patriots with the victory of Call of Chiefs

Week 17 is a chaotic time in the NFL. Fortunately for spectators of the Chiefs' victory over the Chargers on Sunday, CBS announcer Kevin Harlan offered a helping hand.

Kansas City entered the day in need of a victory over Los Angeles and a defeat of New England against Miami to secure a first-round goodbye in the AFC. With both games reaching the limit, Harlan stepped in to provide game-by-game updates as they developed.

Check out Harlan's masterful work.

Kevin Harlan is exceptional. When announcing the game of the Chiefs, he gives a play by play of the Dolphins who take the lead over the Patriots to secure a goodbye for KC. This call is amazing, the reaction of the public is tremendous, the reaction of the Chiefs player is incredible. I love EVERYTHING about it. pic.twitter.com/imVO3B9IkJ – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2019

Moments after Damien Williams added a hasty touchdown to help seal the Chiefs' victory, Harlan announced Ryan Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the eventual 27-24 Dolphins victory over the Patriots.

To make matters even better, the Arrowhead Stadium crowd roared shortly after Harlan's call, knowing that the Chiefs were only minutes away from getting first place in the AFC.

As expected, Harlan's double threat comment was a success for spectators.

Kevin Harlan: DOLPHINS TOUCHDOWN! What a shot of Fitzpatrick! Rich Gannon: "What game are you calling?" Kevin Harlan: "I'm calling BOTH!" CLASSIC HARLAN !!! 😂🙌🏼 #FinsUp #ChiefsKingdom – Mark the Supervisor 👀 (@MarkTheOverseer) December 29, 2019

By the way, if you were listening to the CBS broadcast of the game, you heard one of the best calls of all time of any sport, since Kevin Harlan called the game Pats in the final straight next to the Chiefs-Chargers. – Arrowhead addict (@ArrowheadAddict) December 29, 2019