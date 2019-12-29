Calling I call both games! ‘: Kevin Harlan masterfully fuses the defeat of the Patriots with the victory of Call of Chiefs

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Week 17 is a chaotic time in the NFL. Fortunately for spectators of the Chiefs' victory over the Chargers on Sunday, CBS announcer Kevin Harlan offered a helping hand.

Kansas City entered the day in need of a victory over Los Angeles and a defeat of New England against Miami to secure a first-round goodbye in the AFC. With both games reaching the limit, Harlan stepped in to provide game-by-game updates as they developed.

MORE: NFL Clinoff Scenarios for Week 17

Check out Harlan's masterful work.

Moments after Damien Williams added a hasty touchdown to help seal the Chiefs' victory, Harlan announced Ryan Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the eventual 27-24 Dolphins victory over the Patriots.

To make matters even better, the Arrowhead Stadium crowd roared shortly after Harlan's call, knowing that the Chiefs were only minutes away from getting first place in the AFC.

As expected, Harlan's double threat comment was a success for spectators.

