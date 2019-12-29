Brilliant Lady Buttons stars again in Doncaster | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/29/19 1:58 pm

Lady buttons

Lady Buttons won an exciting race for the Listed MansionBet at the Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares & # 39; Chase at Doncaster.

A strong field of seven lined up for the valuable prize and the race did not disappoint, with the pride and joy of Phil Kirby rising in the shadow of the post to beat Happy Diva by a head with a probability of 11/4.

Mounted by Thomas Dowson with his usual rider Adan Nicol out of action due to an injury, the prolific dual-purpose artist traveled and jumped sweetly, but needed every inch of the two miles, four furlongs and 115 yards to emerge on top.

The Bague Au Roi took them in the hands of the jockey champion Richard Johnson and she jumped and galloped with her former enthusiasm, hanging there until death despite a shocking mistake on the third last fence.

Happy Diva was ahead in the race until the end, but La Bague Au Roi continued to fight and Lady Buttons apparently had not yet played with her final effort.

After the trio tackled the last one together, Dowson got down to work and the sprint to the line went straight to the cable, Lady Buttons responded to every impulse to prevail and bring her career account to 5-7.

The Bague Au Roi was at a distance of a quarter and third in third place, while the only real disappointment of the race was 5/2 from Casablanca, which made some early mistakes with Nico De Boinville and finished fourth distant.

Recent Articles

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen during the dubbing session of Aaj Kal

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Sara Ali Khan may have only two films, but...
Read more

NFL playoff photo: how the Steelers can win the last AFC wild card over the Titans

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Steelers (8-7) hoped to approach blocking an AFC wild card spot in the NFL playoff image in Week 16....
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan receives the Dada Saheb Phalke Prize in New Delhi

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Amitabh Bachchan is an institution. From the beginning, he...
Read more

Tori Spelling starts the new Christmas tradition of the "mixed family,quot; with her husband's ex-wife

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
When Tori Spelling married Dean McDermott in May 2006, he never thought that one day he would start new Christmas traditions with his ex-wife...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting for Durgavati in January

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bhumi Pednekar has had his name all year long. By demonstrating his versatility with films such as Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala...
Read more
©