Brilliant Lady Buttons stars again in Doncaster | Racing news

Lady Buttons won an exciting race for the Listed MansionBet at the Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares & # 39; Chase at Doncaster.

A strong field of seven lined up for the valuable prize and the race did not disappoint, with the pride and joy of Phil Kirby rising in the shadow of the post to beat Happy Diva by a head with a probability of 11/4.

Mounted by Thomas Dowson with his usual rider Adan Nicol out of action due to an injury, the prolific dual-purpose artist traveled and jumped sweetly, but needed every inch of the two miles, four furlongs and 115 yards to emerge on top.

The Bague Au Roi took them in the hands of the jockey champion Richard Johnson and she jumped and galloped with her former enthusiasm, hanging there until death despite a shocking mistake on the third last fence.

Happy Diva was ahead in the race until the end, but La Bague Au Roi continued to fight and Lady Buttons apparently had not yet played with her final effort.

After the trio tackled the last one together, Dowson got down to work and the sprint to the line went straight to the cable, Lady Buttons responded to every impulse to prevail and bring her career account to 5-7.

The Bague Au Roi was at a distance of a quarter and third in third place, while the only real disappointment of the race was 5/2 from Casablanca, which made some early mistakes with Nico De Boinville and finished fourth distant.