Birm & # 39; ham 4 – 5 Leeds





End of the match, Birmingham City 4, Leeds United 5.



90 + 8

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 4, Leeds United 5.



90 + 6

Offside, Leeds United. Ezgjan Alioski tries a through ball, but Tyler Roberts is caught offside.



90 + 5

Own goal of Wes Harding, Birmingham City. Birmingham City 4, Leeds United 5.



90 + 4

Corner, Leeds United. Wes Harding's corner.



90 + 4

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.



90 + 3



Jefferson Montero (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.



90 + 1



Objective! Birmingham City 4, Leeds United 4. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side to the upper left corner. Assisted by Jérémie Bela with a cross.



88 & # 39;



Luke Ayling (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.



86 & # 39;



Change in Leeds United. Gaetano Berardi replaces Mateusz Klich.



84 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 3, Leeds United 4. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from the center of the box to the right. Assisted by Luke Ayling.



83 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 3, Leeds United 3. Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) header from the center of the box to the left. Assisted by Kristian Pedersen with a cross.



82 & # 39;

Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).



82 & # 39;

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.



81 & # 39;

Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.



81 & # 39;



Change in Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Eddie Nketiah.



80 & # 39;

Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



80 & # 39;

Foul by Wes Harding (Birmingham City).



77 & # 39;

Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).



77 & # 39;

Connal Trueman (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in his own half.



74 & # 39;



Change, Birmingham City. Álvaro Giménez replaces Kerim Mrabti.



74 & # 39;



Change, Birmingham City. Jefferson Montero replaces Jude Bellingham.



73 & # 39;



Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.



73 & # 39;

Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) has fallen, but the referee considers it simulation.



71 & # 39;



Kiko Casilla (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.



71 & # 39;

Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick in his own half.



71 & # 39;

Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).



70 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



69 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 2, Leeds United 3. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the lower left corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.



68 & # 39;



Change, Birmingham City. Jérémie Bela replaces Daniel Crowley.



67 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.



sixty-five & # 39;

Offside, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips tries a through ball, but Hélder Costa is caught offside.



63 & # 39;



Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



63 & # 39;

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in his own half.



63 & # 39;

Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).



62 & # 39;



Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



62 & # 39;

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in his own half.



62 & # 39;

Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City).



61 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 2, Leeds United 2. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from very close range to the center of the goal following a corner.



60 & # 39;

Corner, Birmingham City. Corner of Hélder Costa.



55 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Wes Harding assisted.



55 & # 39;

Offside, Leeds United. Ben White tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.



53 & # 39;

Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).



53 & # 39;

Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



52 & # 39;

Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).



52 & # 39;

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in his own half.



51 & # 39;

Ben White (Leeds United) wins a free kick in his own half.



51 & # 39;

Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).



49 & # 39;

Foul by Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City).



49 & # 39;

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.



48 & # 39;



Wes Harding (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



47 & # 39;

Foul by Wes Harding (Birmingham City).



47 & # 39;

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.



46 & # 39;

Offside, Leeds United. Hélder Costa tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.







The second half begins Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 2.



45 + 3



First Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 2.



45 + 2

Corner, Leeds United. Wes Harding's corner.



45 + 2

Failed attempt. It goes too high. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross.



45 + 1

Corner, Leeds United. Harlee Dean's corner.



44 & # 39;

Failed attempt. Where are you going! It goes high and bad on the right. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left.



44 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



44 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti with a head pass.



43 & # 39;

Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in his own half.



43 & # 39;

Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).



41 & # 39;

Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).



41 & # 39;

Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in his own half.



41 & # 39;

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in his own half.



41 & # 39;

Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).



39 & # 39;



Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



39 & # 39;

Offside, Birmingham City. Kristian Pedersen tries a through ball, but Lukas Jutkiewicz is caught offside.



37 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti with a head pass.



37 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



37 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



35 & # 39;

Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).



35 & # 39;

Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



30 & # 39;

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in his own half.



30 & # 39;

Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City).



29 & # 39;

Failed attempt. It goes high and bad on the left. Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Crowley.



27 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 2. Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxime Colin.



23 & # 39;

Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).



23 & # 39;

Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in his own half.



21 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 0, Leeds United 2. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.



sixteen & # 39;

Foul by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).



sixteen & # 39;

Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



15 & # 39;



Objective! Birmingham City 0, Leeds United 1. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from the center of the box to the right. Jack Harrison assisted.



14 & # 39;

Failed attempt. The ball is lost on the right. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) header from the center of the box is too high. Maxime Colin assisted with a cross.



11 & # 39;

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).



11 & # 39;

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.



10 & # 39;

Failed attempt. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right following a corner.



7 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Ayling.



4 & # 39;

Attempt blocked. Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



4 & # 39;

Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.



4 & # 39;

Foul by Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City).



2 & # 39;

Failed attempt. Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti