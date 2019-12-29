Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting for Durgavati in January

Bhumi Pednekar has had his name all year long. By demonstrating his versatility with films such as Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi explored a spectrum of genres in 2019 and emerged victorious every time. The next for this actor is Durgavati, the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror.

Produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, the film will premiere on January 14 in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking about the shooting schedule, a source close to the filmmakers said that Bhumi began reading with director Ashok G. The team will film in real places, including heritage buildings such as Moti Mahal, Sadar Manzil and a nearby municipal school, the Oriental Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal Old Central Jail, Into Hall and Poha Bhata village, among others. "

Bhumi Pendekar plays an IAS officer in the film, who is caught in a paranormal situation that develops an amazing thriller.