Before the elections, the president of Taiwan calls China "the greatest threat,quot; | China news

%MINIFYHTML304416c0aa4f405061ddc1ba91c149bb9% %MINIFYHTML304416c0aa4f405061ddc1ba91c149bb10%

The presidential candidates of Taiwan have faced each other in their final televised debate before the January elections.

Ties across the Strait were the focus of the debate, with more nations cutting ties with Taiwan this year and changing their loyalties to Beijing. This leaves the autonomous island with only 15 diplomatic allies.

President Tsai Ing-Wen is in favor of protecting Taiwan's sovereignty from China. Its main rival, Han Kuo-yu, of the Chinese Nationalist Party, wants to strengthen ties with Beijing.

%MINIFYHTML304416c0aa4f405061ddc1ba91c149bb11% %MINIFYHTML304416c0aa4f405061ddc1ba91c149bb12%

Tsai is using Hong Kong's protests to reinforce his case, while Han accuses Tsai of lying. The president says that China is the biggest threat to the sovereignty and democracy of the island.

Alexi O & # 39; Brien de Al Jazeera reports.