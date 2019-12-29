Before 90 days, Geoffrey Paschel secretly married a black woman!

The popular TLC 9-Day Fiance program is supposed to be about people who marry lovers they recently met. Well, that will be impossible for Before The 90 Days Geoffrey Paschel, because MTO News learned that the reality star IS ALREADY MARRIED!

Earlier this week, MTO News revealed the story that Geoffrey was arrested in June and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism. He was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend.

Well, the Starcasm website once again located that he was arrested for domestic assault. And the alleged victim was his wife. No, not his ex-wife, his current wife. Geoffrey is still legally married.

And the website claims that Geoffrey got married during the recording of Before the 90 Days.

Geoffrey and his black wife Brittany met at an airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, in January 2014. Geoffrey was 36 years old at the time, and Brittany was 19 years old and still lived in Ontario. He had Canadian and Jamaican citizenship.

The couple married in 2015 and subsequently welcomed two children in the world. Shortly after, Brittany claimed that Geoffrey turned violent towards her.

The couple separated, but never divorced. According to the law, the two are legally married.