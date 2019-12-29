Home Entertainment Before 90 days, Geoffrey Paschel secretly married a black woman!

Before 90 days, Geoffrey Paschel secretly married a black woman!

Bradley Lamb
The popular TLC 9-Day Fiance program is supposed to be about people who marry lovers they recently met. Well, that will be impossible for Before The 90 Days Geoffrey Paschel, because MTO News learned that the reality star IS ALREADY MARRIED!

Earlier this week, MTO News revealed the story that Geoffrey was arrested in June and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism. He was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend.

