Barack Obama shares his favorite books, movies and TV shows of 2019

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Over the past few years, our president Forever, Barack Obama, has been sharing some of his favorites at the end of each year. Now that 2019 is fast approaching its end, Barack returns again to share some of his favorites.

On Saturday, he announced that in the next few days he will share with all his favorite books, television shows and music before the end of the year officially.

Some of his favorites include the many books of the late and great Toni Morrison and more other authors. Meanwhile, movies like "Just Mercy,quot;, "The Irishman,quot; and many others are also on their list.

Check out the favorites you already announced below:

