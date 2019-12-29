Bad decision making cost England again in the first test, says Nasser Hussain | Cricket News





Nasser Hussain says that England's decision-making cost them the first test against South Africa despite a decent effort on day four and assesses their options for the next game in Cape Town …

South Africa absolutely deserved to win with the way they played bowling in that second inning and the way they beat the conditions in the first innings.

This game was not lost today by England. In fact, 268 on that pitch, against that attack, hitting for the second time was a pretty good effort. This game was lost to England in their first innings when they were 180, it is not a 180 pitch, and the way they played yesterday morning was simply ridiculous.

South Africa has just given you a lesson on discipline, the bowling of England on Saturday morning was not disciplined. All credit to South Africa and England can look at them and think "that's where we should be, we have to be more disciplined in the way we play and the way we hit the first time."

The cricket in this game had nothing to do with the Kookaburra ball, playing away from home on a flat field. If England cannot win when it is not doing anything and cannot win when it is doing something, then it has nowhere to go.

This was the type of pitch and the conditions in which I would like to play away from home. This is not Melbourne in a direct pitch that is not doing anything, it is not a Kookaburra ball in Australia that is not doing anything. This is a suitable field for England.

The strength of England is their sewing attack, it is what they build their foundations and they still feel like it. England did not lose this game because of the balance on their side, they lost this game because of their thinking.

What makes a bowling attack with more than 1,000 test wickets between them think that the best way to get to this surface is to hit Billies? Ball after ball after ball, hitting it halfway when they have seen the opposition succeed by throwing it up.

England let South Africa build a winning advantage on the third day

This game has a fun way to bite you in the back and I saw Joe Root, having won that pitch, and he's out there on day four, Kagiso Rabada is entering with that new nut, the South African clan around him no & # 39; A bad pitch to win this, Joe & # 39 ;.

It bites your back if you don't make the right decisions and some of England's decisions have not been good enough. Again.

Alternatively, every move that Faf du Plessis made was successful today. He maintained that control. After lunch he played a little with Keshav Maharaj, he was willing to give Ben Stokes 20 or so runs: Stokes chased him with a couple of sweeps, a blow over the additional coverage, hoping he could get a wicket before That new ball. He did it and that was a vital moment.

Then he brought Vernon Philander back, put him in the attack and quickly took him out and brought Anrich Nortje out of nowhere. Nortje returned immediately and got a wicket.

I have to say that the backup bowling for South Africa was excellent, there was not so much fall when Philander and Rabada came out as maybe before in the test match. Nortje in that last spell in a field from top to bottom, you would not like to face that!

When you look back now at how he played the field, the history of the field and what all the locals said, you are wrong to hit the pitch first. We have all done it, the first test of the series and they are trying to reinvent the wheel a bit: & # 39; if we play five sealers, we almost have to throw first, we leave our spinner and our batting seems vulnerable & # 39; , so I almost took the option a little easier.

Also, if you leave one of your sealers outside, how can you put your roulette? Whether Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson or Dom Bess, who are you going to put aside? Every decision they had to make made the easiest option instead of the slightly harder option to see some grass in this field, but thinking & # 39; we will back up to hit first and then it will be harder as the game progresses.

Will Jack Leach be available for the second test, and will England choose it?

Before the next test, it is not only decided how the wheel is introduced, but what wheel. I hope they don't keep hiding behind & # 39; Leach is not fit, it's not right & # 39 ;. If fit, who will they play with?

If Bess suddenly jumps over Parkinson and Leach, I think it would be a disgrace.

That would mean that there is no communication between the selection panel here and the selection panel that chose the first side. It would be a bit of an escape depending on the roulette they play.

They've already made that kind of decision, they have Zak Crawley here who played in the last game, not Jonny Bairstow, Bairstow jumped ahead of Crawley and it doesn't seem like he solved any of his problems with red ball cricket. outside. If Ollie Pope is fit, he definitely has to play.

