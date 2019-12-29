Baby Pilar Jhena McKinley stole the spotlight with her fashion in holiday photos with parents Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley

Baby Pilar Jhena McKinley is living her best life while in Mexico with her parents, Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley decided that they would not spend Christmas in the cold winter in Atlanta.

The family flew to Mexico for a fabulous beach vacation in the sun, where Porsha has been showing her curves and PJ her sense of fashion.

This is the first party for the family. and the photos delighted fans of The true housewives of Atlanta cast members because they have managed to meet after the scandal.

A trio fan said the following about the trip: "Yall stopped singing to me,quot; Main Line, Main Line … Can I talk to PJ on the main line? 😂🤣😭 Did you go to the studio and record that? Create a line of baby phones or something. Frfr 🥂💕🙌🏾 ".

This person revealed: "Porsha, it seems she is ready to swim alone. If you start early with her, she could become a professional swimmer and compete."

Another commentator said: "She is having a ball … an Olympic professional swimmer, she is so perfect,quot; you are my favorite housewife, the only one I can see kicking with her "

Dennis recently made people scream with the confession that he had cheated on Porsha because she was pregnant, and sex was not easy.

He said: "We had a difficult pregnancy, from beginning to end. Sex during pregnancy is nothing a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, the postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night That is not a good enough motive, but that is why. "

He continued: “It was a bad decision, and it was a selfish decision. Erred; I cheated. … I have done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and that I regret and apologize. The priority for me is the baby. "

Porsha hit his fiance saying: "Make no mistake and cheat yourself with someone and cheat. That's not where I needed to be for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he takes full responsibility for his actions. , period. It doesn't matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when it says error. "

