Australia vs New Zealand – summary and statistics

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Nathan Lyon grabbed four wickets while Australia completed a crushing 247 race victory on day four of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

After setting an unlikely victory goal of 488 races, Tim Paine's team launched the Black Caps for 240 on a warm afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with only starter Tom Blundell (121) showing real resistance.

Australia's undefeated race against its trans-Tasman neighbors has now extended to 25 years, leaving a battered and bruised New Zealand playing alone for pride in the third and final Test in Sydney.

Having defeated Kane Williamson's team for 296 races in the first game of the night in Perth, Australia has claimed victory in four successive races since retaining the ashes in England.

Blundell warmed the hearts of New Zealand with a poignant century that frustrated Australia's hopes of concluding a faster victory, but his batting teammates collapsed around him with the Kiwis in the last hour.

Surrounded by three wickets in nine installments of James Pattinson in the morning, New Zealand recovered to 131-4 in tea to the delight of Black Caps fans who sang enthusiastically on the terraces.

But Lyon opened the game by capturing the gate of BJ Watling by 22, with a poisonous delivery that turned sharply to catch an inner edge and fly directly to David Warner's safe hands on the leg slip.

The versatile Colin de Grandhomme was out by nine blows from Lyon directly to Warner in the square leg back, finishing a short and uncomfortable entry into the 12th facing ball.

With the Trent Boult tailender without a batting due to a broken hand, a comedy race by Tim Southee left Australia needing only a wicket for victory.

Marnus Labuschagne, who spins his legs part time, ended up firing Blundell, with Lyon taking over.

