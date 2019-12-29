Australia announces compensation for volunteer firefighters | Australia news

%MINIFYHTML643ceca7bcbc839ed9660daee912e7f89% %MINIFYHTML643ceca7bcbc839ed9660daee912e7f810%

The Australian government announced Sunday that it would compensate volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales (NSW), as The authorities prepared for the conditions to deteriorate again with the forecast of more temperatures.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said volunteer firefighters will receive 300 Australian dollars ($ 209) per day, up to 6,000 Australian dollars ($ 4,190) in total, if summoned to fight fires for more than 10 days.

"The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has called beyond what is usually done in our volunteer firefighters," Morrison said.

The prime minister has been under pressure to face the fire crisis since he took a family vacation in Hawaii while parts of the country burned. He interrupted the trip after two firefighters were killed.

The opposition Labor Party has been pressuring the government to consider widespread compensation for volunteers who generally have to negotiate free time directly with their employer.

Australia's hottest day: twice

Morrison said the compensation was necessary so that the New South Wales fire commissioner could continue to call the volunteer force.

The program is expected to cost 50 million Australian dollars ($ 34.9 million), but will have no limits with the first AU $ 10 million ($ 6.9 million) available next month. Morrison said it would be offered to other states and territories requesting help.

The fires have also devastated parts of Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.

New South Wales, the most populous state in the country, has suffered the worst of fires, which have killed nine people across the country and razed more than 1,000 homes in recent months.

Temperatures rise again

High temperatures are expected in the east of the country until the new year. The western suburbs of Sydney were to reach 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) on Sunday before reaching a maximum of 44 C (111 F) on Tuesday.

The danger of fire in Sydney and northern New South Wales is currently very high.

The Commissioner of Rural Fire Services of New South Wales, Shane Fitzsimmons, said that 85 fires were still burning across the state, with almost half of them not containing.

Smoke rises from fires in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales. The state has been the most affected in a fire season that began in the spring of the southern hemisphere (Australian Broadcasting Corporation through AP Photo)

"We have some deteriorating weather conditions in the coming days, particularly on Monday and getting worse until Tuesday," he said.

An emergency warning was issued for eastern Victoria on Sunday as conditions worsen with the total fire ban across the state. Melbourne, the state capital, was expected to reach 43 C (109 F) on Monday with strong winds also forecast.

Meanwhile, Morrison has called for the fireworks of Sydney's New Year's Eve to continue despite the wildfires, saying it would represent "the resistance of Australia."

"The world looks at Sydney every year and they look at our vitality, they look at our passion, they look at our success," he said. "In the midst of the challenges we face, subject to security considerations, I cannot think of a better time to express to the world how optimistic and positive we are as a country."

The Sydney City Council gave the green light, although fire officials warned that the show could be canceled if catastrophic conditions were declared.