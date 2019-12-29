%MINIFYHTML0b866eaa81e63c7f864e3a31ee175bc79% %MINIFYHTML0b866eaa81e63c7f864e3a31ee175bc710%

At least five people died after an explosion at a military graduation parade in the city of al-Dhalea, in southern Yemen, said Yemen's seat belt forces.

Eight people were also injured in the attack on Sunday, according to figures from the local health authority cited by the Safety Belt group.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0b866eaa81e63c7f864e3a31ee175bc711% %MINIFYHTML0b866eaa81e63c7f864e3a31ee175bc712%

No claim of responsibility has yet been made, but the media office of the southern forces said the explosion was caused by a Houthi missile.

The Security Belt forces are part of a southern separatist front in southern Yemen and are backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fight against the Houthi group aligned with Yemen's Iran.

Witnesses told the Reuters News Agency that there was an explosion near a guest platform during the parade and that dozens were injured or killed. They reported seeing bodies on the scene.

Mohammed al-Attab of Al Jazeera, reporting from the capital, Sanaa, said al-Dhalea is a "battlefield,quot; between Houthis and internationally recognized government forces.

"On previous occasions, Houthis have carried out attacks against military parades," al-Attab said. "But al-Qaeda is also active in the area."

In August, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack with missiles and drones in a parade in Aden, the headquarters of the internationally recognized government, which killed about 36 people, including a prominent commander.

Yemen has suffered almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement overthrew the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi at the end of 2014. The coup caused military intervention in 2015 by a coalition led by the United Arab Emirates, which attempts restore the internationally recognized government of Hadi.

The city of al-Dhalea is controlled by the southern separatist forces. It is located on the main road from south to north that joins the southern port of Aden, controlled by the Hadi government, with the capital controlled by Houthi, Sanaa.

A disputed first line crosses the province of al-Dhalea.