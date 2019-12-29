At least 2 dead and 1 injured after a shooting in a Texas church

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to those affected by the shooting that took place this morning at the Church of Christ West Freeway in White Settlement, TX.

According to NBC News, two people have been declared dead and one person is in critical condition after the shooting. Police responded to reports about the shooting around 10:00 a.m. local time. At least one person was found dead at the scene, and another person died while being transported to the hospital.

Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth Fire Department said things stabilized and there was no threat to the surrounding community. Authorities believe that the gunman is one of three patients involved in the shooting.

White Settlement is a city that is near Fort Worth, TX. According to the city's website, the city received its name during the 19th century by Native Americans after non-indigenous families began to settle in the area.

We will continue to keep you updated on this matter.

It saddens me to hear that another church shot in Texas, it is in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly, what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to weapons is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih – Beto O & # 39; Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

