Ashley Martson admits she still loves Jay Smith in a tearful post

New year, new Ashley Martson.

the 90 day promised Star is certainly living with that motto before 2020. Taking on Instagram on Sunday, December 29, the reality show personality opened up about his "hard,quot; year with Jay smith, from whom he separated (again) in mid-October.

While the intermittent couple reappeared in the headlines this year due to their rocky romance, it seems that Martson is ready for a new beginning when the new year begins. However, that does not mean that the TLC star is completely above the man who once called her husband.

"This is as raw and real as possible. I'm fighting tears just by writing this. This year has been tough," Ashley shared in a detailed and refreshing Instagram post, along with a tearful photo with her smoky eye-stained makeup. all over his face from crying.

"This photo was accidentally taken the night of my birthday party in New York City. We just broke up and filed for divorce a second time," he continued. "The tabloids attacked me in my events throughout the week about my failed marriage."