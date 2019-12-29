Ashley Martson admits she still loves Jay Smith in a tearful post

New year, new Ashley Martson.
the 90 day promised Star is certainly living with that motto before 2020. Taking on Instagram on Sunday, December 29, the reality show personality opened up about his "hard,quot; year with Jay smith, from whom he separated (again) in mid-October.
While the intermittent couple reappeared in the headlines this year due to their rocky romance, it seems that Martson is ready for a new beginning when the new year begins. However, that does not mean that the TLC star is completely above the man who once called her husband.
"This is as raw and real as possible. I'm fighting tears just by writing this. This year has been tough," Ashley shared in a detailed and refreshing Instagram post, along with a tearful photo with her smoky eye-stained makeup. all over his face from crying.
"This photo was accidentally taken the night of my birthday party in New York City. We just broke up and filed for divorce a second time," he continued. "The tabloids attacked me in my events throughout the week about my failed marriage."
She remembered that things were cordial between her and Smith at her birthday party. However, he explained that his emotions overflowed after going to his hotel that night.
"He showed up to my party without warning. We were civilians and had an appearance the next day, so it was fine," he said. "He said happy birthday. He had drinks and went out with his friends. When I went out the door and went up to the Uber with @ritzy_rina, I lost it."
"The tears were shed. It was the moment I knew … I knew I failed. I failed in my marriage, I, my children. My heart broke into a million pieces and the walls completely collapsed around me. Everything what kept bottled in my eyes in the back of this Uber, "he continued. "My best friend, who is a true best friend, didn't even ask. She just started crying too."
Ashley explained that her best friend knew how "injured,quot; she had been, which was for quite some time. "She was hurt for so long and tried to act like I was fine, although I knew it was not right. She felt my pain and we both cried," he shared the reality personality. "The whole trip to our hotel. I never felt such pain in my life. Never."
In its long publication, the 90 day promised Star assured his followers that he didn't blame Smith for the reaction. In fact, she revealed that she still loves him, despite everything they've been through.
"I don't blame you for all this. That's not why I publish this. I just want men and women to know that it's okay not to be well. It's okay to cry. It's okay not to be strong all the time. It's okay to fail. What it's not right to let it destroy you … "he said. "To this day it still hurts. I still love it. I just accepted the fact that it's over and I'm going to be fine."
And although the TLC star still feels something for her old flame, she expressed that they have really ended forever.
"There is no more Ashley and Jay. I'm leaving this post with the last time I talk about us or our marriage," he shared. "It's about to be a new year and I'm ready to start a new chapter and not look back."
%MINIFYHTML1943cfa158c88deee6e3cbbb9825b93013%