Arsenal lose to Chelsea, but some positive aspects for Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

Mikel Arteta comforts Matteo Guendouzi

Mikel Arteta could not hide his disappointment after Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Chelsea, but offered no excuses at his subsequent press conference. Shouldn't I have sent Jorginho? "We can't change that," he said. Was it the fault of Bernd Leno's mistake the collapse? "Happens."

Instead, he admitted that Arsenal simply fell short when it mattered, that they lacked the resistance to reach the end and that their naivety was punished at crucial moments. There is no illusion about the work that awaits him in Arsenal. But it was revealing that there was also a focus on the positive aspects. "I am satisfied with many things that I have seen," he said.

Because, apart from the disappointing disappointment of the result and the way in which Arsenal gave up the decisive objectives, there was much to like about its overall performance. Arteta's first home game in charge didn't score any points, but at least he provided clear signs of progress.

The explosive opening shows potential

Arteta had talked about turning Emirates Stadium into a fortress in game preparation. He talked about "connecting the team with fans,quot; and implementing an exciting and progressive style of play that would raise Arsenal to the table and change the mood in the club.

During the half-hour opening, it seemed that he was already meeting those goals. The arsenal was irresistible in that period. Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Alexandre Lacazette set the tone, aggressively pressured Chelsea defenders in the field and, together with Reiss Nelson and Mesut Ozil, jumped at full speed at every opportunity.

Some of the combined plays were dazzling and the local fans showed their gratitude in the stands, applauding the films and feints and imploring the Arsenal to continue accumulating forward. From his technical area to the band line, Arteta coaxed his players, using pauses in the game to offer encouragement and transmit instructions.

The Spaniard has only had a week to work with these players, but it is a testament to his ability as a coach that a team so often lazy and disjointed in recent months was incisive and meticulously coordinated. The opening goal came from a well-worked corner, but it was from the open game that Arsenal caused most of the problems for Chelsea.

The visitors could not cope with their speed and movement and soon resorted to making them dirty. At one time, there were three reservations in the space of four minutes, with N & # 39; Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger penalized for late challenges. In the break, Chelsea had committed 13 fouls, the most in half by any side throughout the season.

Arsenal's dominance forced Frank Lampard to an early system change, with Jorginho replacing Emerson when he switched to four in the back. Jorginho gave Chelsea greater control of the midfield and would continue to draw the tie, but Arteta will also be encouraged by how Arsenal kept them contained before the late collapse.

Rhythm of work and team spirit restored

Arsenal showed a lot of fight against Chelsea

It was very much due to the kind of defensive work rate that was often missing before the arrival of Arteta. The new head coach has not given room for maneuver to his players in that regard, describing hard work and dedication as "non-negotiable,quot;, and with this evidence they are buying.

No player embodied Arsenal's determination to keep Chelsea at bay as Aubameyang. Already in the fourth minute, the 31-year-old man could be seen tracking down Bukayo Saka, the improvised left side on bail, after a loose pass in his own half. It became an afternoon topic.

There are many who argue that using Aubameyang on the left flank is a loss of his talent, but in addition to scoring two goals in two games from that position under Arteta, he has also worked harder than ever. According to the Premier League tracking data, Aubameyang has covered more ground in his last two appearances than in any of his previous 18.

The local audience roared with joy when he ran back to evict Fikayo Tomori near the Arsenal box in the final stages of the first half and it was not an isolated event. At the end of the game, Aubameyang had done almost twice as many tackles and interceptions combined (five) than in any other game this season.

Aubameyang was not the only one who threw himself at him. David Luiz was outstanding at times, courageously throwing himself at the challenges and hitting the ball in the stands when circumstances demanded, while Lucas Torreira was equally diligent in the midfield.

Arsenal was forced to delve into the second half, finally losing its composure, but Arteta was right when he said later that he could not remember any clear chance of Chelsea before his draw. Arsenal's defensive discipline and compactness for 83 minutes give hope that Arteta is already hardening them.

Ozil on board with Arteta's ideas

Mikel Arteta instructs Mesut Ozil

There was much talk about how Ozil would respond to Arteta's demands, but the initial evidence is encouraging.

After his impressive performance against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, where he created a series of goal opportunities for his teammates, he produced another striking display against Chelsea.

There were many highlights in the first half. There was a backward movement to free Nelson on the right flank of Arsenal. There was the doll that allowed the pass of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to run towards the hurried Torreira. Shortly before the break, there was even a sublime chest pass to the same player from a high ball inside the center circle.

But Arteta will have the greatest satisfaction of his work off the ball. It is already clear that Ozil, so disillusioned with Unai Emery, agrees with the ideas of his former teammate. He is willing to work hard, as well as to provide the creativity in which he specializes, and statistics prove it.

His work pace can be seen in the fact that he has recorded higher average speeds in the games against Bournemouth and Chelsea than in any of his eight previous appearances this season. That perpetual movement is helping Arsenal defend itself from the front, and fans showed their thanks on Sunday when they applauded him off the field in the second half.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, everything went wrong after that. His late collapse was a reminder of how much work awaits the new head coach. It was a reminder that reinforcements will surely be needed in the January transfer window. But Arteta is not one to offer excuses. Take advantage of the positive aspects and you will surely get better results.

