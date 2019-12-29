Home Sports Are the Cowboys in the NFL playoffs? Twitter has the answer, and...

Are the Cowboys in the NFL playoffs? Twitter has the answer, and the jokes

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Are the Cowboys in the NFL playoffs? Twitter has the answer, and the jokes
%MINIFYHTML9cd8b55fc4abe1de73e4a810751267529% %MINIFYHTML9cd8b55fc4abe1de73e4a8107512675210%

The Cowboys needed a victory over the Redskins and a defeat of the Eagles against the Giants on Sunday to win the NFC East. Dallas did its part, defeating Washington 47-16, but Philly knocked down the Giants in Meadowlands 34-17 to take the division.

As the last minutes of the Cowboys season passed, rival fans were already in the postseason form with trolling.

%MINIFYHTML9cd8b55fc4abe1de73e4a8107512675211% %MINIFYHTML9cd8b55fc4abe1de73e4a8107512675212%

NFL PLAYBACK IMAGE: Updated AFC and NFC ranking for week 17

For your entertainment:

Stephen A., your thoughts?

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©