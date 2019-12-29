Are the Cowboys in the NFL playoffs? Twitter has the answer, and the jokes

%MINIFYHTML9cd8b55fc4abe1de73e4a810751267529% %MINIFYHTML9cd8b55fc4abe1de73e4a8107512675210%

The Cowboys needed a victory over the Redskins and a defeat of the Eagles against the Giants on Sunday to win the NFC East. Dallas did its part, defeating Washington 47-16, but Philly knocked down the Giants in Meadowlands 34-17 to take the division.

As the last minutes of the Cowboys season passed, rival fans were already in the postseason form with trolling.

For your entertainment:

Thinking about Cowboy fans who were talking bullshit of cash after beating them on week 4, they couldn't wait to see us in the playoffs. I am thinking of all of you … pic.twitter.com/BcpIVc9MX7 – ⚜️Eric⚜️ (@ 360_deegreez) December 30, 2019

Stephen A., your thoughts?