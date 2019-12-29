Angela Rye has a new boyfriend: he is a successful black businessman!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Last month, MTO News released the report that Angela Rye and rapper / actory Common had separated. Well, Angela reportedly got a new baby.

And your new baby is successful and rich!

Angela posted this photo at Christmas with the restaurant Karim Webb. Karim is best known for opening a series of Buffalo Wild Wings franchise restaurants in southern Los Angeles.

Karim's latest business is the Hilltop cafeteria in Inglewood in which Issa Rae recently invested.

