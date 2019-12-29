Angela Rye has a new boyfriend: he is a successful black businessman!

Last month, MTO News released the report that Angela Rye and rapper / actory Common had separated. Well, Angela reportedly got a new baby.

And your new baby is successful and rich!

Angela posted this photo at Christmas with the restaurant Karim Webb. Karim is best known for opening a series of Buffalo Wild Wings franchise restaurants in southern Los Angeles.

Karim's latest business is the Hilltop cafeteria in Inglewood in which Issa Rae recently invested.

Anyway enough about him. Here is the photo Angela published:

Angela is not the only one whose relationship went from there. As MTO News reported last week, Common is currently dating comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Angela Rye is a lawyer and executive director of IMPACT Strategies, a political defense firm in Washington, DC. He is a liberal political commentator at CNN and a political analyst at NPR.

She served as executive director and general counsel of the Black Caucus of Congress for the 112th Congress.

He currently directs the boards of the Black Caucus Institute of Congress, the Political Action Committee of the Black Caucus of Congress, the Student of the Law School of the University of Seattle and the Women's Empowerment Network in Entertainment. She is a senior advisor to the Government Technology and Services Coalition and is a member of Links, Incorporated.