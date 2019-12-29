Amy Schumer stops breastfeeding her baby after a month

%MINIFYHTMLe686bcee9791acb22138c06cb0ec23179% %MINIFYHTMLe686bcee9791acb22138c06cb0ec231710%

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; It opens in a new interview in which he began giving his newborn baby the formula Gene milk after only one month of breastfeeding.

Up News Info –

Amy Schumer He does not apologize for his decision to stop breastfeeding his son Gene.

The comedian, 38, welcomed her first child with the chef's husband. Chris Fischer in May, and the "Derailed train"Star frequently shares ideas about her life as a new mom with her Instagram followers.

But speaking in the "Informed pregnancy and parenting"Podcast recently, the actress explained that she switched to formula milk after a month of breastfeeding because Gene was having trouble catching on, a decision that fully supports.

%MINIFYHTMLe686bcee9791acb22138c06cb0ec231711% %MINIFYHTMLe686bcee9791acb22138c06cb0ec231712%

"I wanted him to get the colostrum. We had a lactation expert come. He didn't get hooked and I just didn't feel that urge to make that happen," he said. "Then I pumped like the first month. Then I said: & # 39; It's not for me & # 39 ;. This isn't for me and I didn't want to do it."

She continued: "Some people love it and I'm very happy for them, and I was getting discouraged. But I was also a little proud to do it and whatever it was and to give her milk and stuff."

"Then, once it occurred to me that I could stop. I thought, & # 39; I'm going to stop & # 39; … And then, every week, what I did was take off a pumping session."

Recently, Amy completed 2019 with a collage of the highlights of the last 12 months on her Instagram page, which celebrated Gene's birth and her experiences as a new mother.