Amitabh Bachchan receives the Dada Saheb Phalke Prize in New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan is an institution. From the beginning, he has redefined the Indian hero with his textured characters and revolutionized the concept of the "hero." The phrase "angry young man,quot; was coined for him. To date, even after five decades, Amitabh Bachchan is a brand that spells magic at the box office.

In honor of his unprecedented contribution to crafts, he received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Prize today in the capital. He was honored by President Ram Nath Kovind. Also present at the ceremony were son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan.

Upon receiving the honor, the legendary actor said: “Jab iss puruskar ki ghoshna fled to simple mann mein ek sandeh utha. Ki kya kahin ye sanket hai simple liye ki bhai sahab aapne bahut kaam kar liya, ab ghar baith ke aaram kar lijiye. Kyunki abhi bhi thoda kaam baki hai jise mujhe poora karna hai ".

When provoking a wave of laughter, the great Bought said he still has a long way to go.

