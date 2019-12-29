Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor head to Thailand to celebrate the New Year

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It's a holiday season and what better way than to take a vacation with your loved ones to call in 2020. Taking a break from hectic schedules and work commitments, the stars have already begun their year-end getaways in their favorite places. Upon entering the festive mood, the most adorable couple in B-town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were trapped at the Mumbai airport last night as they headed for a holiday together.

Alia, who began filming for Gangubai with Sanjay Leela Bhansali just a couple of days ago, is taking a quick break for the New Year to spend a pleasant time with boyfriend Ranbir before the two return to work again. The couple is flying to Thailand, where they will meet in 2020.

Scroll through some cute photos of the couple on the way to the airport.




Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

