According to reports, Shakeup's revelation of Andy Cohen's RHOC season 15 made the cast nervous about being fired

According to a new internal report, the cast members of Real Housewives of Orange County are quite nervous since their boss, Andy Cohen, revealed that there will be a shake for the show. Now, women are reportedly worried that they may end up being fired.

RHOC is the first Real Housewives franchise that Andy launched no less than 14 seasons ago and two of the OGs, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Barney are still part of the cast today.

However, while on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen shared that season 15 will surely have some important changes.

Upon hearing this, the cast members are apparently worried, this means that they will no longer appear on the show for them.

A source tells HollywoodLife that comments Andy's comments made them nervous and told them a while ago that a cast shake was coming. All women (from "RHOC,quot;) say they are sure they will return, but nobody knows for sure. They will be notified in a few weeks, but nobody knows who is inside and who is still outside. "

They went on to say that ‘The meeting has just ended, so it will be seen in the new year, but they are always interviewing new ladies and they are looking at a couple, it is still too early to say exactly what is happening. Everyone is waiting, although some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since they were officially filmed just in case they are asked to return them "

Do you think RHOC stars have any reason to worry about losing their place in the program or not?

Who should be fired, if any of the cast members had to go?



