Abingdon Town, which does not belong to the League, refuses to play the second half of the local derby after an 8-0 humiliation | Soccer news





Abingdon Town could not reappear in the second half as they lost 8-0

Abingdon Town of Hellenic League Division One East only managed 45 minutes of its long-awaited local derby with Abingdon United after a humiliation in the first half.

The attendance of 152 was the biggest that the league in the tenth level of English football has seen this season, and fans had a lot of goals with United 8-0 up at halftime.

However, Town could not reappear from the dressing room after the half-time interval, in favor of sneaking out the back door for a quick exit.

We apologize to all who came with the hope of watching 90 minutes of football and on the board we agree that this is shameful and not in the spirit of the game. 3/3 – Abingdon Town FC (@ theabbotts_1870) December 29, 2019

The club, which is firmly rooted at the end of the division and has a goal difference of minus 63, apologized for the lack of action in the second half.

A statement from Abingdon Town said: "After the events of yesterday at Abingdon United, we are currently trying to find out what caused the abandonment at the break. The coach and the players did not represent the wishes of the club.

"We have not had direct news from the manager of the first team. We are clearly disappointed and continue to find ourselves in a difficult position and struggling to recover from the previous management of the club."

"This has not helped us to stand up again. We apologize to all who came in the hope of watching 90 minutes of football and on the board we agree that this is shameful and not in the spirit of the game."

Town is likely to face the action of the Hellenic League, which is now investigating the incident.