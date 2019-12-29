49ers vs. Live Scores Seahawks, updates, highlights of "Sunday Night Football,quot;

The final game of the 2019 NFL regular season combines the 49ers and the Seahawks in an NFC West duel with many playoff implications.

Seattle (11-4) enters the day a game behind San Francisco (12-3) in the standings. However, due to the tiebreaker, Sunday's showdown is a winning fight for the division's title.

MORE: NFL Playoff Image

The Seahawks won a massive victory in Week 10 over the 49ers in their first showdown of the year, knocking down San Francisco, who was then undefeated, with a field goal when the bell rang in overtime. Since then, the two Super Bowl contestants have been in a collision course for sowing the playoffs in the competitive NFC.

Because the Packers returned to beat the Lions to finish 13-3, the 49ers would get seed number 1 with a victory; the Seahawks would get seed number 3 with a victory. The loser will be the No. 5 seed and will play a road game on the wild card weekend.

Follow while Sporting News offers live updates, highlights and score changes for 49ers vs.. Seahawks:

Score of the 49ers vs. Seahawks

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F 49ers – – – – – Seahawks – – – – –

49ers vs. Seahawks live updates, highlights

(All Eastern Times)

Updates will begin once the game begins.