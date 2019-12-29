& # 39; Strikes & # 39; Americans point to pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria | News

The US military has carried out "defensive attacks,quot; in Iraq and Syria against the armed group Kataib Hezbollah, the Pentagon said, two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base.

"In response to repeated attacks by Kata & # 39; ib Hizbollah (KH) against the Iraqi bases that house the coalition forces of Operation Inherent Resolution (OIR), US forces have carried out precision defensive attacks against five facilities of KH in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH's ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces, "Pentagon lead spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Sunday.

The targets, three in Iraq and two in Syria, included weapons storage facilities and command locations used to plan and execute attacks, the statement said.

The United States accused the group of a rocket attack on Friday that killed an American civilian contractor and wounded four members of the US service and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

Hoffman said the raids carried out by the United States would limit the group's ability to carry out future attacks against the Americans and their Iraqi government allies.

The Department of Defense did not immediately give details on how the attacks were carried out.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran-backed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any attacks by Tehran or representatives that would harm Americans or allies It would be "answered with a decisive response from the United States."