& # 39; My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding & # 39; starring Bill and Joe Smith dead in apparent double suicide

According to police sources, the twin brothers who appeared in the third season of the successful documentary series were found hanging from a tree in Sevenoaks, England.

Bill smith Y Joe smith, two of the stars of the hit reality series "My big fat gypsy wedding", have died in an apparent double suicide.

Bill and Joe starred in the third season of the hit show, which narrated the lives of Irish traveler families.

The series was developed between 2011 and 2015.

According to TMZ, an investigation is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.