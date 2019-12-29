& # 39; Look how strong we are & # 39 ;: North Korea's message for 2020 | North Korea News

Seoul, South Korea – The images of North Korea have a near-superpower ability to go viral, either a photo of Kim Jong Un watching shirtless men dive into the hot springs or a photo of the North Korean leader riding a white stallion through Of snow.

The images may seem absurdly staged, but they are vital clues to experts who use them to decipher Pyongyang's hidden messages, especially in 2019, a year of strong diplomatic ups and downs between Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump

"Historically speaking, it has been a long and incredible year," said C Harrison Kim, a professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. "And yet, there are many long-term goals that remain to be achieved."

With diplomacy so uncertain, analysts are analyzing North Korean state media for clues to what the world can expect in 2020.

North Korea and the USA UU. They are only a few days away from Kim Jong Un's end-of-year deadline to advance denuclearization talks, which have failed since the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February. The North has conducted a series of missile tests in recent months in contravention of United Nations sanctions, and experts fear that the next movement is probably no more than the "beautiful letters." exchanged between Trump and Kim.

"North Korea has left room for exactly what has to happen, but they said the United States must make a concrete proposal," said John Delury., associate professor at the Graduate School of International Studies of Yonsei University in Seoul. "Kim Jong Un has clearly made it clear: he has a deadline."

Recent photos of Kim Jong Un riding a white horse across Mount Paektu, for example, evoke much more than a reminder of a strong shirtless strongman Vladimir Putin astride a stallion.

Kim Jong Rides through snowy landscapes on Mount Paektu. Experts say those photos are published to show him as a man powerful enough to bring prosperity to his country without the help of anyone else (KCNA through AP Photo)

In these images, Kim travels only for one reason, experts say: he is trying to prove that he can be alone despite the bitter relations with Seoul and Washington.

Symbolism of Mount Paektu

"The last time Kim Jong Un had been to Mount Paektu was with Moon at the Pyongyang Summit back in September 2018, and it was to create the view that North and South Korea were going to build prosperity together, "said Jenny Town, member of the Stimson Center in Washington and editor in chief of the North Korea analysis website North 38.

"This time, I think it was really deliberate to have Kim Jong Un alone on the horse. He says: & # 39; I will seek prosperity for myself, without Moon & # 39;".

Mount Paektu is considered a sacred land in the history of Korea. Folklore is considered the birthplace of Dangun, the legendary founder of the first Korean kingdom, and since then the propaganda of North Korea has called it the birthplace of the country's second leader, Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011.

"I think he was destined to attest to his energy and vigor; he intended to show that he is a very capable and complete person who has some kind of natural leadership," said C Harrison Kim. "You see this as a common theme in the leaders of post-socialist countries like Russia and China," he added, comparing the image with a 1966 photograph of Mao Zedong swimming with bodyguards on the Yangtze River.

Economic sanctions have had a severe impact on North Korea's economy, but while China and Russia are asking for some restrictions to be drawn to bring Pyongyang to the table, the United States has refused to yield.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talks with men sitting in a hot tub at the Yangdok County Thermal Resort (KCNA via Reuters)

Human rights abuses also continue, but both Trump and Moon have hesitated to address the problem.

"That's why we see Kim Jong Un connecting with factory workers in one photo, but riding a white horse in another. He's trying to show himself as a leader capable of dealing with a variety of situations and people," C Harrison said. Kim said.

"Kim Jong Il's leadership was an era of extreme economic and material difficulties, and Kim Jong Il was known primarily for his connection to the army. He was not photographed on the streets walking. But Kim Jong Un is really trying to evoke the golden period of North Korea, the period of Kim Il Sung. "

Imagining prosperity

The images published in state media barely make North Korea look like a country that suffers economic sanctions.

Earlier this month, the Korean Central News Agency published photos of his new socialist city "utopia,quot; called Samjiyon, complete with thousands of houses embedded between the ski slopes.

"The North Korean agenda is really an economic development agenda, so I think there is great importance in this project," Town said. "It shows that the economy is still strong despite the pressure and difficulties the country is going through."

The North Korean media also published images of Kim Jong Un at an opening ceremony for the Yangdok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center, a tourist complex equipped with ski slopes, an equestrian park and outdoor spas.

"Of course, North Korea wants sanctions to be lifted, but these photos are trying to show that they will always find a way to survive and even prosper," said C Harrison Kim.

Ultimately, North Korea's striking photos of new facilities or Kim Jong Un on horseback are intended to project resistance before their New Year speech. Every year, the North Korean leader goes to his country and the world from Pyongyang.

"Last year, the speech was about peace with South Korea and the United States. But this year, I doubt they see any of that," Town said.

"Rather, (Kim Jong Un) will say: & # 39; We tried diplomacy and it didn't work, but look how strong we are still & # 39 ;. That is probably the message for 2020."