& # 39; Horrendous crime & # 39 ;: the head of the UN condemns the deadly attack of Mogadishu | News

The United Nations has strongly condemned what it described as a "horrendous,quot; car bomb attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday, which left at least 78 people dead, including many students.

In a statement, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, expressed his deepest condolences and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the explosion.

"He stressed that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime should be brought to justice," said a statement from his spokesman.

Saturday's explosion was the worst attack in Mogadishu since the devastating bombing of 2017 that killed hundreds of people.

Police officer Mohamed Hussein said the explosion was aimed at a tax collection center during the morning rush hour. The explosion went through the rush hour when Somalia returned to work after her weekend.

At least 125 people were injured, said Aamin ambulance service director Abdiqadir Abdulrahman. Hundreds of Mogadishu residents donated blood in response to desperate calls.

"The explosion was very large," said a witness. "It was close to where the bombing of 2017 occurred."

"I saw many bodies lying on the ground. In my eyes, some of the dead were police officers, but the students were also killed."

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as "Farmajo," condemned the attack as an "atrocious act of terror,quot; and blamed the armed group al-Shabab.

"The tragedy of Saturday has become a lesson learned, since the country is in a state of war, we must be attentive to terrorist attacks, since the main objective of the terrorists is to cause maximum damage to all," he said.

"They not only target those who work for the government, but the entire population."

& # 39; Real terrorist problem & # 39;

On Sunday, Somalis mourned the death of young people in a country trying to rebuild after decades of conflict.

Two Turkish brothers were among those killed, the Somali Foreign Minister said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but al-Shabab often carries out such attacks.

The armed group was expelled from Mogadishu in 2011, but continues to attack high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the coastal city and in neighboring Kenya.

The capital was struck by its deadliest attack in October 2017 when a truck bomb exploded, killing more than 500 people and injuring many more.

Al-Shabab was blamed for the bomb truck attack, but the group never claimed responsibility for the explosion that caused widespread public outrage.

Health team members take away the bodies of the site after the bomb attack in Mogadishu on Saturday (Sadak Mohamed / Anadolu)

Nii Akuetteh, an independent African policy analyst based in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera that the international community should start addressing armed groups in Africa.

"The support of the international community has not been zero … but it is insufficient. It is less than what Somalia needs," he said.

"And it's not just Somalia. Al-Shabab has attacked Kenya, they have attacked Uganda and then, if it moves west and north Africa, there are terrorist groups everywhere. Then Africa has a real terrorist problem."

Somalia has been divided by the conflict since the civil war broke out in 1991, but it has stabilized somewhat in recent years.

The latest attack raises concerns about the readiness of Somali forces to take responsibility for the security of the country of an African Union force in the coming months.