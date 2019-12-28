YOU. He sits with his nieces to talk about the dating group in Atlanta

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

YOU. He is sitting with his nieces to talk about the dating group in Atlanta on his podcast expeditiously. Watch the discussion in the following video.

‘I @karlousm and @pk_atl sit down with my nieces @kamayadaplug and @monaimonique to talk about the dating group in Atlanta. EXIT NOW at #ExpediTIntly @podcastone @applepodcasts ", Tip captioned his post.

Someone posted this: ‘Why aren't artists talking with a positive message about what is happening at home? Those who are valuable role models. I'm fed up with all the negativity that some of my favorite artists don't play good music for me to listen to and it's a problem because if I feel it's not good music, someone who without knowledge would think it's good music. I am just thinking about the future, we are blaming everything else, but where does real knowledge come from? I will not be fake.

The same previous commentator continued and said: “ We lost a couple of good people who talked about what they were doing and everyone thought the song was fire, but the artist told you what the hell was killing them and when they did it. people died as if we lost a legend as if they had no idea of ​​the letters that the person said … as they said in the letters and we lost a legend how they are a legend when they died for what they died. They said in their music.

Another follower said: "Is there any way to watch this episode or is it only available in audio?" And someone else posted: "Awesome man and I'm very proud of the way you handle things and take care of the family."

For Christmas, Tip played Santa Claus for the less fortunate throughout the night, according to his wife, Tiny Harris, and fans appreciated him.


