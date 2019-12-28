Xenophobia threatens to undermine Sudan's revolution | Refugees

The new rulers of Sudan celebrate the first anniversary of the popular revolt that led to the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir and his rise to power. The politicians of the transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok spend their days giving interviews in which they surrender to political subtleties, pleasant anecdotes, burning condemnations of the old regime and promises of a better future for Sudan. Meanwhile, however, police squads are working with the strength and animosity of the old men to clean the city of alleged "polluters and fugitives."

Since the first week of December, the police are licensed to bring together the poorest and most vulnerable refugees and migrant residents of Khartoum. Eritrean, Ethiopian and Syrian refugees and migrants are now an open game for a demoralized police force with a bad reputation eager to claim their diminished authority after a popular uprising that could not be avoided. They are arrested and then forced to leave prison by paying heavy fines ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 Sudanese pounds ($ 1,100-2,200) in what can only be described as an extortion campaign.

Those who suffer the most abuse are those who are at the end of the hierarchy: the Eritreans who have nothing and are constantly searching for work as day laborers and domestic workers.

Victimization and abuse of migrants and refugees in Sudan is nothing new. It happened in the past and intensified after the EU concluded a migration agreement with al-Bashir. However, it is disappointing that it continues to happen today in the revolutionary Sudan.

The impoverished refugees and migrants of the Abyssinian peninsula, many undocumented and effectively stateless, began arriving in urban Sudan in the second half of the 1960s, fleeing persecution, guerrilla warfare and military recruitment. The number of refugees in the region skyrocketed once again in the 1980s when the famine of 1984-85 brought more than 300,000 shepherds and farmers from the Abyssinian peninsula to eastern Sudan. Throughout the 1990s, thousands more sought refuge in Sudan to escape the armed conflict, forced military recruitment and confiscation that followed Eritrea's declaration of independence.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCRThere are more than 123,000 Eritrean refugees currently residing in Sudan, most of whom are confined to remote camps in the state of Kassala along the border of Sudan with Eritrea. In Khartoum, most Eritreans settled in the al-Deim neighborhood, which became partially unoccupied after local skilled workers went to look for employment in the booming Gulf countries in the 1970s, or in areas densely populated working class like al-Sahafa, Greif East and West and al-Kalakla.

With or without documentation, they are generally subject to recurring waves of harassment and violence by the Sudanese authorities and are at considerable risk of is about people. Meanwhile, women and girls face the additional threat of sexual exploitation.

Without options, many Eritreans in Sudan turn to smuggling networks in a desperate attempt to reach Europe and find security there. However, very few of them arrive in Europe. At the height of the migration impulse towards Europe in 2015 on 40,000 Eritreans He managed to reach the coasts of Greece, Italy and Spain. The UN estimates that approximately 400,000 Eritreans have fled the country in recent years at a rate of 4,000 per month. almost 9 percent of the total population of the country.

With 2014 "Khartoum Process ", the EU outsourced the task of "managing,quot; migrants seeking to arrive in Europe through the migration route from the Horn of Africa to state and non-state regional actors in exchange for financial support. The Al-Bashir regime was anxious, if not excited to provide its services to help the EU outsource its border in the Khartoum al-Deim and al-Kalakla neighborhoods.

The implementation of the EU border outsourcing policy was entrusted to the security authorities and militias of Sudan, including Rapid Support Forces (RSF) controlled by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Himedti,quot;. While these arrangements received benign sound tags like "High level dialogue on migration with Sudan " and the "Better migration management " (BMM), they, in essence, marked the beginning of a militarized campaign to stop and punish migrants.

In the summer of 2016, after the start of the so-called High-level Dialogue on EU migration with the Sudanese authorities, RSF units were created deployed in northern Sudan patrol the areas near the country's borders with Egypt and Libya. In early 2018, the RSF migration control operation was extended to East Sudan along the border of the country with Eritrea. Inevitably, the RSF units turned the task of "managing,quot; migrants into another lucrative trade, intercepting, taxing and releasing traffickers and migrants repeatedly along the desert route.

This summer, after ignoring crimes against refugees and migrants committed on their behalf for years, the EU was finally forced to announce the suspension of its security cooperation projects related to migration in Sudan, after a criticism bombing on the role played by the militias and the security forces supported by the EU in the attempts to violently repress the anti-government protests that shook the country throughout 2018.

It has been widely documented that the RSF troops, among other atrocities, were responsible for the violent repression of June 3 in a protest camp in Khartoum that killed more than 100 people and injured almost 400.

In the post-truth world we inhabit, however, the RSF commander Himedti affirmed He recently said that his troops "did not massacre the protesters in Khartoum,quot;, but "some impostors who were actually planning a coup,quot;.

Himedti's attempts to bleach the actions of his troops, however, point to something more than to save himself. He hopes to re-establish the partnership between the militia he controls and the EU states that are still desperate to keep refugees and migrants away from their borders.

On December 1, RSF spokesperson Jamal Jumaa He doubled his efforts to re-establish the association between the EU and the infamous militia, by making known the group's supposed past successes in the capture of migrants. After boasting that the RSF arrested about 2,500 migrants in 2016-17, he said the group is still willing and willing to cooperate and coordinate with the international community. to end undocumented migratory flows.

The continuing campaign of harassment and abuse against refugees and migrants in the great Khartoum should be considered within this wider context of militias and security forces who wish to continue their lucrative collaboration with Western nations to end migration to Europe. But, unfortunately, the militias are not the only ones interested in continuing Sudan's brutal and inhuman fight against irregular migration. The new rulers of Sudan also seem happy to use and abuse migrants and refugees in the country for their own benefit.

On November 11, the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the transition government, Madani Abbas Madani issued a decree Prohibit foreigners from participating in commercial activities in Sudan. The general order prohibits all foreigners from participating in the trade, but exempts foreign investors operating under the Investment Law or special agreements signed between their governments and the Sudanese authorities.

The decree is a fortuitous effort by the transitional government to stabilize the country's troubled economy by "Sudanizing,quot; business and stopping the profits generated there by leaving the country. But in its current form, the decree not only does not address the many problems of the Sudanese economy, but it is also the scapegoat for migrants and refugees as solely responsible for the country's economic problems.

The ministerial campaign against "foreigners,quot; does not stop the voluminous profits of agricultural companies, telecommunications companies and commercial enterprises owned by the Gulf that are channeled outside the country.

Instead, it targets refugees and migrants who work in Sudan as small merchants, merchants, food vendors and street vendors. The security forces interpret that the decree has an even broader scope and use it as a white card to attack any foreigner who tries to make a living in Sudan.

As a result, now all refugees and migrants who work as workers, operators, barbers, rickshaw drivers and domestic workers are under attack in Sudan. However, it remains a mystery how punishing domestic workers and merchants in Eritrea should help save the national economy.

The destitute Eritreans, who are now the main objectives of the continuing repression for lack of agency, do not expect any help from their government. Pull apart Sudanese delegations headed by the prime minister Hamdok and vice president of the Sovereignty Council Himedti I visited Eritrea in November. President Isaias Afwerki, who had a rather mercurial relationship with al-Bashir, now courts the two forces separately for their own purposes; it is unlikely that it brings up the victimization of its own people with the Sudanese government.

Sudan's new ministers were elevated to their positions of power by a resolute revolutionary wave infused with passionate patriotism. Some of the country's Eritrean residents, now persecuted by the police, also joined the protest movement. promising his own dictator an account adjustment day.

In al-Deim, resistance committee activists who defeated the former president al-Bashir's security apparatus, reportedly protected Eritrean migrants from police attack. Solidarity on display is a valuable lesson of Sudan's revolutionary season and today it is an urgent duty of its champions, a proof of their loyalty to the ideals that motivated the uprising against former President al-Bashir.

Sudan's protest movement is based on the agonies of the oppressed and benefited from a solidarity International. In the absence of solidarity that protects vulnerable refugees and migrants, the high patriotism of their heroes runs the risk of being transcribed into a rhetoric of chauvinism and racial hierarchy.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.